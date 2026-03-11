Trung Duc Lu added to FBI's Most Wanted List for kidnapping, murder of 2 Vietnamese brothers in Philadelphia

A man wanted in the kidnapping and killing of two brothers in Philadelphia in 2014 is being added to the FBI's Most Wanted List, officials announced Wednesday. Police say the victims were stabbed multiple times, bound and dumped in the Schuylkill River.

Trung Duc Lu, believed to be around 46 years old, is a Vietnamese national who moved to the U.S. as a teenager. Lu at one point resided in Queens, New York, and is suspected of involvement in the "Born to Kill" gang, also called BTK or Canal Boys.

With his addition to the 10 Most Wanted, the reward for information leading to his capture increases to $1 million.

Officials said in August 2014, Lu was involved in the kidnapping and torture of two Vietnamese brothers in Philadelphia, 31-year-old Vu Huynh and 28-year-old Viet Huynh.

A photo of Trung Duc Lu displayed at a news conference held by FBI Philadelphia on March 11, 2026. CBS News Philadelphia

The bodies of the two brothers were found in the Schuylkill River bound with zip ties, with their heads wrapped in duct tape, CBS News Philadelphia reported at the time. The Huynhs had also been stabbed multiple times. Their bodies were also tied to weights to help them sink.

Lu was charged in absentia in 2019, and warrants were issued for his arrest. Anyone with information on Lu's whereabouts should contact the FBI.

Officials believe Lu has since fled the United States.

This is a developing story and will be updated.