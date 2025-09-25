Philadelphia City Council passes 2 resolutions to condemn acts by Trump administration

Philadelphia's City Council took action on the Trump administration on Thursday. The city's legislative body passed two resolutions regarding moves the White House has made.

The first condemned the administration's efforts to review and possibly change exhibits at historical sites across the United States. Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Department of the Interior confirmed signage at Independence National Historicial Park was under review.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson was particularly concerned about the President's House site near 6th and Market streets.

"Trump shouldn't be trying to whitewash American history, which is also African-American history," Johnson said.

In March, Trump issued the "Restoring Truth and Sanity in American History" executive order. It, in part, orders federal officials to take action on exhibits that "contain descriptions, depictions, or other content that inappropriately disparages Americans past or living…"

When asked if there was a timeframe for when exhibits may be removed, a spokesperson for the Interior Department on Thursday said in part, "The President has directed federal agencies to review interpretive materials to ensure accuracy, honesty, and alignment with shared national values. We don't have anything further to add at this time."

While no changes have been made at Independence Park as of Thursday, Johnson said the resolution was more about preparing in case something happens.

"Making sure we're prepared to exhaust all our options when it comes to a legal standpoint and legislatively," Johnson said.

But the council president also added a new development to this saga. He claimed on Thursday that the city actually owns the land on which the President's House sits.

"We actually lease the land to the federal government. And so, for me, that's more a reason why we should have a say so in making sure the exhibit stays there," Johnson said.

Council on Thursday also passed a resolution condemning the Trump administration's use of the National Guard in American cities. Councilmember Kendra Brooks, who introduced the resolution, says it's meant to show city leaders are ready to act if troops come to Philadelphia.

"We must be ready to send a clear message: We will protect Philadelphians," Brooks said.

So far, the Trump Administration has deployed National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. Trump has also threatened to send troops to cities like Chicago and Baltimore. But so far, Philadelphia has not been mentioned. Councilmember Brian O'Neill, the council's lone Republican, said it was one of the reasons he was the body's sole "nay" vote against the resolution.

"In this case, they're not doing anything to Philly," O'Neill said. "This one is purely political, and I'm not going to vote yes on it."

A White House spokesperson did not mention Philadelphia directly when asked for a statement, but said in part, "If these Democrats focused on fixing crime in their own cities instead of doing publicity stunts to criticize the President, their communities would be much safer. Cracking down on crime should not be a partisan issue, but Democrats suffering from TDS are trying to make it one."

Mayor Cherelle Parker's office did not comment on council's passage of either resolution.