45 Philadelphia organizations condemn Trump administration's push to alter exhibits on Independence Mall

Dozens of Philadelphia history organizations say they oppose the Trump administration's potential changes to Independence National Historical Park following a March executive order to "restore Federal sites dedicated to history" and remove "ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives."

Trump's executive order, "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," specifically mentioned the Smithsonian Institution's museums in Washington, as well as Philadelphia's Independence NHP, home of the Liberty Bell and the President's House Site.

The executive order directs Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to ensure memorials "do not contain descriptions, depictions, or other content that inappropriately disparage Americans past or living (including persons living in colonial times), and instead focus on the greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people."

In a letter to Burgum on Monday, 45 Philadelphia history groups say the order will include removal of interpretive panels, exhibits and signage at National Park Service locations in the city "under the guise of eliminating anti-American ideology."

The President's House Site at 6th and Market streets, once the home of presidents George Washington and John Adams, has been a focus of the discussions about possible removals. When it was being built, local activists urged the exhibit to include information about the enslaved people who lived at the home. Those stories made it into the final exhibit.

The historical organizations say history "is not mythology" and should capture "the complete record of idealism and injustice, progress and regression in our shared journey toward a more perfect union. To eliminate or revise 'these truths', glorious or not, is to deny the lived experiences of millions of Americans and perpetuate the harms of ignorance."

With Philadelphia being the birthplace of the American Revolution and the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed, Independence NHP will take center stage in 2026 when the U.S. celebrates its 250th anniversary — something the historical organizations referenced in the letter.

"With the 250th anniversary of American independence fast approaching, it is imperative that we present our history with honesty, courage, and respect for its full complexity," the letter concludes.

Burgum was also given a deadline of July 4, 2026, to complete any changes to Independence National Historical Park.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Trump administration and Burgum's office for a response.