First Tee of Greater Philadelphia provides coaching, community and more for young golfers

How First Tee of Greater Philadelphia is helping one young golfer succeed on and off the green

The Truist Championship says it'll generate $2.5 million "in charitable impact" while it's in the Philadelphia area in May.

One of the organizations benefiting is First Tee of Greater Philadelphia.

Hitting the links is arguably Brayden Holland's favorite thing to do.

"I feel like it's a place where I can, you know, be myself," Holland said with a smile.

On a recent day, that place was Walnut Lane Golf Club in Roxborough. The 16-year-old plays there with First Tee of Greater Philadelphia.

"It's a very solo sport — it's having like a me vs. me situation in a way. Over the years, I've just progressed, and I've built up a lot of self-confidence in the sport," Holland said.

He began playing at age 4 and later joined the organization after a coach suggested it.

"When I heard about the First Tee, it was like, 'Oh this is nice!' They go with other kids, they teach them different ways to play golf, and then there's other tournaments they can play in," Holland said.

"It's about the community, how important it is to be a part of that community," he added.

The high school sophomore is now a part of a community 45,000 participants a year strong.

"It helps me athletically and academically. So, recently I've gotten an academic scholarship to help my mom, tuition-wise, it's just been huge because my mom is everything to me. She is literally the heart in my soul," Holland said.

Jake Norton, First Tee's vice president of programming, said the organization sees 2,500 and teens at their more than two dozen locations across the Delaware Valley.

"We really just want to provide affordable access to the game, really break down the barriers — one of those major ones being cost of entry. For a kid to come to our classes, we ask for a one-time $20 membership fee just for the year," Norton said.

First Tee is now hoping their mission can reach more kids in the area after a donation from the Truist Championship. Norton said it'll be used to get golfers to the course while also improving classes, facilities and equipment.

"Everything we do, we want to make sure that the kids can take a real skill that they learn on the course and take it off and use it for the rest of their lives," Norton added.

While Holland credits his coaches at First Tee for improving his game, he too is thankful for their mentorship.

"When I play in these tournaments with First Tee or they're sponsored by First Tee, I see myself with other players that look the same as me. It's amazing," Holland said.

As part of the partnership, 50 kids and teens with First Tee will serve as standard bearers throughout the championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course in May, including Holland.