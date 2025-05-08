Watch CBS News
Truck falls through boardwalk in North Wildwood, New Jersey; photos show broken boards

By Laura Fay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Wildwood Boardwalk is damaged after a truck partially fell through Thursday.

Photos show the truck after it broke through multiple boards near Surfside Pier on the boardwalk in North Wildwood, New Jersey, between 25th and 26th streets.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said the truck belongs to a contractor who was removing some materials from the boardwalk for the city. 

A truck partially fallen through the Wildwood boardwalk
Dansdroneshots609
Wider shot of a truck partially fallen through the Wildwood boardwalk near Sugar Shack
Dansdroneshots609

The boards will be repaired "in the next few days," Rosenello said in an email. The truck has been removed from the scene, he added.

Overhead shot of the truck that broke through the Wildwood boardwalk near Sugar Shack
Dansdroneshots609

The Wildwood Boardwalk, which opened in the 1890s, was recently voted the best in the United States by USA Today readers. For the first time this year, a hybrid Ford Maverick truck will pull some of its iconic tram cars as part of a pilot program.

Close-up photo of the truck surrounded by yellow caution tape, the truck's front wheels broke through the boards of the Wildwood boardwalk
Dansdroneshots609
