Truck falls through boardwalk in North Wildwood, New Jersey; photos show broken boards

The Wildwood Boardwalk is damaged after a truck partially fell through Thursday.

Photos show the truck after it broke through multiple boards near Surfside Pier on the boardwalk in North Wildwood, New Jersey, between 25th and 26th streets.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said the truck belongs to a contractor who was removing some materials from the boardwalk for the city.

Dansdroneshots609

The boards will be repaired "in the next few days," Rosenello said in an email. The truck has been removed from the scene, he added.

The Wildwood Boardwalk, which opened in the 1890s, was recently voted the best in the United States by USA Today readers. For the first time this year, a hybrid Ford Maverick truck will pull some of its iconic tram cars as part of a pilot program.

