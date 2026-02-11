Family of man arrested by federal agents in Montgomery County speaks out, calls for investigation

The family of a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, man who was arrested by federal agents during a tense raid this week is sharing their side of the story.

Lupe Lopez and her family said they have relived the horrifying moment for the past two days. Lopez recorded cellphone video as agents kicked in her bedroom door Monday while they searched for her cousin, Jose Lopez.

"My little brothers are now traumatized. Every little noise, someone knocks at the door, we jump, we get scared," Lupe Lopez said.

Family members spoke at a news conference on their street Wednesday afternoon, two days after 26-year-old Jose Lopez was arrested during a raid at their home on North Barry Avenue in Lower Providence Township.

Lupe Lopez says she was hit in the head by an officer, and Jose Lopez, her cousin, was slammed to the floor.

"Somebody who is so hardworking, who came here for a better future, for something better for himself and his family, and he's getting treated this way like an animal," Lupe Lopez said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Jose Lopez is from Mexico and his visa expired on Dec. 19, 2021. DHS called him a "criminal illegal alien" and said he was charged with driving under the influence last year.

"In a dangerous attempt to evade arrest, this illegal alien weaponized his vehicle and rammed an ICE vehicle. He then fled into his residence and barricaded himself inside. ICE law enforcement obtained a criminal warrant and successfully arrested him," a DHS spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia.

Many neighbors and the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition are supporting the Lopez family, and they condemned ICE's actions.

"We will fight for our families, we will fight for our freedom, and we will fight for our future," said Jasmine Rivera with the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition.

The family is now demanding compensation for the damage to their home, and they're calling for the agents involved in the raid to be fired.

"We demand an independent investigation into the use of force during this operation," a loved one read aloud during the news conference.

Jose Lopez remains in custody at a federal processing center. When asked about his immigration status and being accused of ramming an agent's vehicle, his family said no comment.

Lower Providence Township Police told CBS News Philadelphia they were not involved in the operation but were there to help maintain traffic in the area. Several dozen protesters gathered close to the home while agents surrounded the property.