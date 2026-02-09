Watch CBS News
Federal agents surrounding home in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

By Dan Snyder,
Alexandra Simon
Federal agents have been stationed outside a home in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for hours Monday, and are blocking traffic on North Barry Avenue near Ridge Pike.

Border Patrol and Homeland Security agents, many of whom are wearing masks, were seen walking around the property in Trooper. Upper Providence Police at the scene told CBS News Philadelphia they are not involved in the ongoing operation, but are there to help maintain traffic in the area.

Several dozen protesters have gathered close to the home. 

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to ICE Philadelphia for more information on the operation.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

