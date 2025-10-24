As Trey Yesavage starts World Series Game 1 for Blue Jays, his Pennsylvania hometown beams with pride

A tight-knit Pennsylvania town is bursting with pride as one of its own, Trey Yesavage, steps onto the biggest stage in baseball as the Game 1 starter for the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series.

In Boyertown, where school spirit runs deep and baseball is family, the community is rallying behind their hometown hero as he starts Game 1 for the Blues Jays on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For 39 years, Boyertown Area High School head coach Todd Moyer has guided countless players on the diamond. One of his own carries that legacy to the majors.

"It's amazing to me that he's starting in Game 1. I would have started him in Game 2. That's where he was comfortable, but it's even a better story that he's throwing Game 1," Moyer said.

The 22-year-old rookie has turned a dream season into reality, rising quickly through the minor leagues and becoming the second-youngest pitcher ever to start a World Series Game 1.

"It is a source of pride here, even more so because he's doing so well and he's handled it so maturely. He's just been incredible on and off the field," Moyer said.

Back at Boyertown Area High, Friday, Oct. 24, was officially "Trey Day." Students and staff wore their Blue Jays best and even made banners to cheer on their hometown star.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 19: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners in game six of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Yesavage sent a video thanking the community for standing behind him all season: "Boyertown, What's up. Trey Yesavage here with the Blue Jays. I just want to say thank you for all your support though this entire season and let's go win a World Series. Go Boyertown!"

For students like senior pitcher Jake Musselman, Yesavage's rise is a source of inspiration.

"For the World Series, we will all be Canadians this year," he said with a laugh.

From the classroom to the mound, Yesavage's journey is motivating the next generation of Boyertown Bears.

"Obviously, a lot of us are Phillies fans, but the Phillies didn't make it, so it gives us someone to root for and someone as baseball players we can say, hey, we're pitching on the same mound that he's pitching on," senior pitcher Samuel Letter said.

"Just seeing the movement on his pitches. He got the nasty splitter and his 95-mile-an-hour fastball, it's crazy to watch," senior catcher Mason Reinert said.

"You play Boyertown baseball growing up, it's a big thing, and Trey is just adding to that," Musselman said.

Moyer reflected on the journey that brought Yesavage to where he is today.

"I want him to win naturally, but if he doesn't win, I'm still proud of the fact he did what he's done so far in such a short time," Moyer said.

Yesavage is more than a pitcher. He's a hometown hero reminding everyone that big dreams can start in small places.