Child injured in Trenton crash after woman evades police stop

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A child was injured in a car crash in Trenton Thursday night. The crash happened after, police say, a woman drove off while officers were trying to pull her over.

It happened around 11 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue in Trenton.

Police say a 5-year-old was in the car with the woman and was taken to the hospital.

The woman is in custody.

