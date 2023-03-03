Child injured in Trenton crash after woman evades police stop
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A child was injured in a car crash in Trenton Thursday night. The crash happened after, police say, a woman drove off while officers were trying to pull her over.
It happened around 11 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue in Trenton.
Police say a 5-year-old was in the car with the woman and was taken to the hospital.
The woman is in custody.
