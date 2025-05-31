Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person injured after large tree falls on bus in Philadelphia's Franklin Square

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Large tree falls onto NJ Transit bus in Franklin Square Park
Large tree falls onto NJ Transit bus in Franklin Square Park 00:25

An NJ Transit bus passenger was injured after a large tree fell on the bus Saturday morning near Franklin Square, Philadelphia police said.

Police said the tree fell on an NJ Transit bus that was parked on the 200 block of North 6th Street just before noon. The tree's impact damaged the roof of the bus, according to police. 

tree-on-bus-franklin-square-frame-0.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

Investigators said a 47-year-old man was inside the bus when the tree fell and suffered a head injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

It's unclear how many other people were on board the bus when the tree fell.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.