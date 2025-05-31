1 person injured after large tree falls on bus in Philadelphia's Franklin Square

An NJ Transit bus passenger was injured after a large tree fell on the bus Saturday morning near Franklin Square, Philadelphia police said.

Police said the tree fell on an NJ Transit bus that was parked on the 200 block of North 6th Street just before noon. The tree's impact damaged the roof of the bus, according to police.

CBS Philadelphia

Investigators said a 47-year-old man was inside the bus when the tree fell and suffered a head injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

It's unclear how many other people were on board the bus when the tree fell.