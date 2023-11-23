Travis Kelce says his Thanksgiving plans include football and KFC, but no Taylor Swift

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story continues to blossom before our eyes, it appears the couple won't be spending their first Thanksgiving together.

Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and brother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce shared on Wednesday's episode of their podcast "New Heights" that his Thanksgiving will consist of football and fast food by himself, while Swift continues touring in South America.

"I'll be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here," he said with a laugh. When Jason invited his brother over to his own family's Thanksgiving dinner, Travis said ironically, "That's exactly what I wanted to do this week."

The Eagles delivered the Chiefs their third loss of the season during their Super Bowl rematch, the first time Jason logged a win over his younger brother Travis and former Eagles head coach Andy Reid.

Fans might presume that what Travis Kelce really wanted to do this week was spend time with Swift. Swift was reportedly set to attend Monday's game in Kansas City with her parents during a break in her international "Eras Tour" run.

And with both Swift and Kelce having the holiday off amid their jam-packed work schedules, it seemed like a possibility that the couple could sit at the same Thanksgiving table.

But Swift was unable to support Kelce from the sidelines at Monday's game after "extreme temperatures" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil forced the singer to reschedule Saturday's concert for Monday. She's due back on stage in São Paulo on Friday for the first of three concerts scheduled there.

Kelce did, however, share his gratitude for Swift during Wednesday's podcast episode when discussing his new Christmas song "Fairytale of Philadelphia," a cover of The Pogues' 1987 song featuring a duet with his brother Jason that was released last week.

The song hit No. 1 on iTunes, and the brothers credited Swift's fans, known as Swifties, for helping bring the single to the top of the music streamer's chart.

"Thanks Taylor, appreciate you," Kelce said on the podcast. "And thank you to the Swifties."