Taylor Swift's parents to meet Travis and Jason Kelce's for first time at Eagles-Chiefs game: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking the next step in their relationship. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the couple's parents are expected to meet each other for the first time next week when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs play on Monday Night Football.

ET reports the Week 11 matchup is being touted as a "family reunion" with Jason and Travis set to face off again under the bright lights. It marks the first time the Eagles will face the Chiefs since losing Super Bowl LVII in February.

RELATED: Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift on latest "New Heights" podcast episode

Swift and her family are Eagles fans, but her father, Scott, might've moved to the dark side thanks to Travis Kelce.

On the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed Scott being spotted with a Chiefs lanyard during his daughter's tour in Argentina.

While Swift and Travis Kelce were in Argentina for her concert, she changed the lyrics to a line in her hit song "Karma."

According to a video posted to TikTok from the show, Swift sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," changing the word originally written as "screen" to "Chiefs."

The two-time Super Bowl champ immediately smiled when he heard the "Anti-Hero" singer's twist on her final song of the night, covering his face with his hands while the crowd cheered.

RELATED: Jason Kelce addresses Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating speculation

The Eagles (8-1) and Chiefs (7-2) are each coming off their bye weeks ahead of the primetime game.