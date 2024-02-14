Jason Kelce: Travis Kelce "crossed the line" by pushing Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII

Want to dress like Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII? Here's how much it will cost you

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Like any good older sibling, Jason Kelce is there to hold his younger brother, Travis Kelce, accountable.

On the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast, the Philadelphia Eagles' center said his young brother "crossed the line" by bumping into Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines of Super Bowl LVIII.

In the second quarter, the CBS broadcast captured Travis screaming at and shoving Reid on the sideline, causing the 65-year-old coach to lose his balance, after he was taken out of the game. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon eventually pulled Travis away. Kansas City was losing at the time.

"I can't get that fired up to the point where I'm bumping coach and he's getting off-balanced and stuff," Travis said. "When he stumbled, I was just like, 'Oh [expletive]' in my head."

"You crossed the line, I think we can both agree on that," Jason said to his brother. "Let's be honest, the yelling in his face is over the top. I think there are better ways to handle this retrospectively."

Jason later added, "the optics of it look really bad."

Travis called the bump a "cheap shot," and acknowledged it was "definitely unacceptable."

"I immediately wished I had took it back," Travis said. "Coach Reid actually came up to me right after that and didn't even have harsh words for me. I was ready to get a [expletive] [expletive]-chewing and for him to just tell me to be [expletive] better."

"He just let me know, 'Hey man, I love your passion, but I got cameras on me all over the place, man. You don't want things to come off… Man, it just fired me up even more to go out and get a [expletive] victory for him, man, because that's how much I love that man. So Big Red, I'm sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby."

Travis further explained the situation and his relationship with Reid - who drafted Jason in 2011 when he was the Eagles' head coach and Travis in 2013, his first year in Kansas City.

"I'm a passionate guy. I love Coach Reid," Travis said. "Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, how much I love to be a product of his coaching career. I'm not playing for anybody else but Coach Reid. If he calls it quits this year, I'm out there with him."

Travis said he wanted Reid to know that he wanted to win and would deliver if given the chance. Travis had one catch for one yard in the first half but finished with nine catches for 93 yards in the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

"It came at a moment when we weren't playing very well, I wasn't playing very well and we had to get some [expletive] going," Travis said. "Sometimes those emotions get away from me, man, and that's been the battle of my career… I talked to Coach Reid about it today and we kind of chuckled. I couldn't be more proud of being his product on the field, and I couldn't be more proud of where we've come as a team since I got here in 2013. Unfortunately, sometimes my passion comes out where it looks like negativity, but I'm grateful he knows it's all because I want to win this thing more than anything."

Reid laughed the sideline spat off after the Super Bowl, telling the CBS postgame show, "He keeps me young. He tested that hip out. He caught me off balance – normally, I'd give him a little bit, but I didn't have any feet under me."