Pennsylvania travel expert offers advice as PHL passengers face cancellations, delays amid FAA reductions

As flight cuts tied to the federal government shutdown ripple across the country, travel experts say passengers can still take steps to minimize the chaos, starting with choosing airlines that offer the most flexibility.

"The airline is going to protect you on an alternate flight. It may be inconvenient, but they're still going to get you to your final destination," said Marty Seslow, Vice President of Marketing for Flourtown-based Gate 1 Travel, which serves roughly 300,000 travelers each year.

Seslow recommends that travelers who haven't booked yet choose an airline with the highest number of flights to their destination, giving them the best chance of being re-accommodated as FAA-mandated reductions continue.

"An airline that flies much less frequently — with the forced reduction in flights — there's a better chance that there's a disruption to your plans," he said.

He also cautions that "planning ahead" doesn't mean getting to the airport early. Instead, he urges travelers to communicate with airlines before they even leave home.

"Getting in line at the airport if your flight is not operating is not going to help you," he said. "Being proactive in advance is going to help you."

Nationwide, more than a thousand flights were canceled Saturday as airlines adjusted to the initial 4% cut in capacity ordered by the FAA. Philadelphia International Airport also saw cancellations and long delays, leaving many travelers scrambling to salvage their plans.

Dhruv and Samriddhi Garg spent their honeymoon day trying to get to Orlando. Their American Airlines flight was canceled, so they purchased new tickets with Spirit.

"We just found out that's delayed by two hours as well," Dhruv Garg said.

With plans at Disney parks on the line, Samriddhi Garg said she spent the afternoon trying to recoup costs.

"They said we're receiving a lot of calls about this, so let's see what we can do," Samriddhi Garg said.

Fran and Pat Moccia, returning home to Florida after a trip to Amsterdam, said the disruptions upended their itinerary entirely.

"We're stuck here until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning, where they want to send us to Fort Worth, Texas, where we have no idea what we're going to do there," Fran Moccia said.

Travelers at PHL say they're bracing for additional delays in the days ahead as federal officials warn the cuts may reach 10% by next Friday if the shutdown continues.

Seslow says Gate 1 Travel has avoided major disruptions so far because most of its business is overseas.

"We spend 90-plus percent of our business on international travel," he said. "Fortunately, our travelers are less affected on their international routes. What we're seeing is that for initial reductions, it's domestic travel within the United States."

However, he says, his team is staying prepared.

"Our travelers have yet to be dramatically affected," he said. "But our teams are ready and willing to help in the event that this gets more dramatic."