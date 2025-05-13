Washington Township house fire, possible explosion investigated as murder-suicide, prosecutors say

A deadly house fire and possible explosion that destroyed a Washington Township, New Jersey, home and left two people dead is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities responded to Tranquility Court in Washington Township for a fire that broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday to find the home completely engulfed in flames. Once the fire was brought under control and extinguished, investigators found two bodies — a man and a woman — dead inside what was left of the home. Officials have not identified either of the victims.

Prosecutors said the man, who is said to be the primary tenant of the home, was found in the living room with a handgun near him. The Gloucester County Medical Examiner ruled the man died by suicide, caused by the fire.

The woman was found in bed and had suffered a gunshot to the head before the fire broke out, prosecutors said. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators found an accelerant and that the home's gas line had been tampered with, allowing natural gas to flow into the home.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, Washington Township police and Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office are continuing to investigate the fire and the events that led up to it.

Prosecutors urge anyone with information about the fire to contact Detective Allen Williams with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at 856-384-5622 or Detective Matthew Laudenslager with the Washington Township Police Department at 856-589-0330 ext. 1176.