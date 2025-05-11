Explosion and fire destroys home in Washington Township, New Jersey, police say

Police, prosecutor's office investigating home explosion and fire in Washington Township, New Jersey

Police, prosecutor's office investigating home explosion and fire in Washington Township, New Jersey

Police, prosecutor's office investigating home explosion and fire in Washington Township, New Jersey

A home in Gloucester County, New Jersey was destroyed after an apparent explosion and fire early Sunday morning.

Washington Township Police said the sound of a loud explosion prompted multiple 911 calls just after 2 a.m. on May 11 near Tranquility Court and Orion Way.

A home on Tranquility Court was fully on fire when officers arrived and had partly spread to a neighboring house. Washington Township fire crews worked for about half an hour to get the blaze under control, according to Gloucester County officials.

"It just jolted you," said Jill Rauth, who lives in the neighborhood. "I've never experienced that before. It was a huge explosion. it was very scary."

Home destroyed by possible explosion and fire in Washington Township, New Jersey Washington Township Police Department

Rauth said half the siding on her own home melted off. "You never think anything like this could happen. You just don't expect it. And the house that was standing next door, now it's gone."

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was home at the time of the fire, or if there anyone was inured or killed. Police, along with fire investigators, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and New Jersey Fire Marshal's Office, are all actively working to determine what led to the explosion.

The police department said more information will eventually be released by the prosecutor's office.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.