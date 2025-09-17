CBS Philadelphia joins Toyota, dozens of local companies to haul away hunger with Philabundance

A convoy of Toyota Tundras rolled through Philadelphia Wednesday in an effort to haul away hunger in local communities.

It was all part of the 16th annual Toyota Tundra Food Drive benefiting Philabundance.

The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association and dozens of corporate sponsors once again came together to give back to those in need.

"Eighty-four trucks this year, 354,000 pounds of food, which will feed 234,000 people, which again sounds like a lot, but Philabundance feeds 135,000 people a week," Paul Muller, president of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, said.

The convoy of 84 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks got a police escort from a Philabundance warehouse in North Philly down to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

There, the 84 pallets of food were loaded into Philabundance trucks.

"These are good people that had bad things happen to them, illness, someone died, a child got sick, whatever, and they run into tough times," Muller said.

"Quite frankly, in 2025, for someone to be insecure in probably the richest country in the world, we feel, is unconscionable," Muller said.

Philabundance, which feeds 135,000 area residents weekly, is grateful for the help.

"We're so grateful to have a partner in Paul Muller and in Toyota Dealers' Association, really all the people they bring to the table — all the sports teams, media outlets, their vendors that they bring," said Loree D. Jones Brown, CEO of Philabundance. "The reality is food insecurity is far too high in our area."

This year's drive will help provide more than 234,000 meals to those in need in the Delaware Valley.

CBS Philadelphia is a proud sponsor of the Toyota Tundra Food Drive.