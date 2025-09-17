16th Annual Toyota Tundra Food Drive to benefit Philabundance happening today in Philadelphia

The 16th Annual Toyota Tundra Food Drive to benefit Philabundance will take place today in Philadelphia.

About 85 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks will participate in the "Toyota Tundra Food Drive" convoy, which will begin in North Philadelphia at Philabundance's warehouse. The convoy will stretch nearly seven football fields and travel from North Philly down Columbus Boulevard to Citizens Bank Park, where the trucks will deliver pallets of food to those facing hunger.

"Ending food insecurity is a collective effort, and Philabundance's collaboration with Toyota is a powerful example of

how we can work together to drive hunger from our communities," Loree D. Jones Brown, the CEO of Philabundance, said in a news release.

The event aims to provide food to thousands of people who need it in the Philadelphia region.

In the Philadelphia area, one in six people and one in three children struggle with food insecurity, which is higher than the national average.

The convoy of Toyota Tundras will be met at Lot P at Citizens Bank Park by supporters, media personalities, local sports icons mascots and cheer teams.

"More than 600,000 families in Philabundance's serving area are experiencing food insecurity-a third of whom are children," Jackie Cuddeback, Chief Revenue Officer for the Philadelphia Phillies, said in a news release. "It's a heartbreaking reality, and it's why the 'Haul Away Hunger' initiative spearheaded by Toyota is more important than ever. It's our honor to join our longtime partner, along with our fellow sports teams, as we do all that we can to drive hunger from our community."

Over the last 15 years, the event has raised more than 3.7 million pounds of healthy food for Philabundance.