Body pulled from townhome after fire in Camden County, New Jersey

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a townhome following an early morning fire in South Jersey.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Freedom Way in Erial, Camden County.

Officials have not released any details about the cause of the fire, but investigators are using crime scene tape to block off the scene.

Early Tuesday morning, a body was removed from the Gloucester Township home and covered with a tarp before being put into what appeared to be a coroner's office van. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is still at the scene.

A neighbor who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia said she saw smoke coming from the townhome where the fire broke out, and that she and other residents were evacuated from their homes around 2:30 a.m.

The fire is out, but the scene remains active and officials continue to go in and out of the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.