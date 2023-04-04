EF-1 tornado "put a fear" in Crosswicks, Burlington County residents

Tornado in Crosswicks changed residents' perspectives on living in New Jersey

CROSSWICKS, N.J. (CBS) -- Clean-up in New Jersey continues as the National Weather Service announced two more tornados touched down in the state.

One of those tornados happened in Crosswicks, where the National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 90 miles per hour traveled about three miles through town.

"I could see the shearing winds going across," Cheryl Johnson said. "I could see debris starting to fly down the road and to me, that was petrifying."

The tornado damaged the top of her chimney and split apart her beloved oak tree.

Her family hopes to salvage the wood and recycle it into a piece of furniture.

"That oak tree has been here a long, long time, and it's gorgeous," Johnson said. "Hopefully, we'll keep it in the family a little longer."

Neighbor Martin Reynolds said compared to the damage this storm system brought to other states, this wasn't as bad as it could've been.

The tornado downed several trees on his property.

"What was it here? Just enough to get by," Reynolds said. "It's all about money and paying for the trees now."

But Johnson said this storm didn't just leave its mark on her community's landscape; it left an indelible impact.

"The memories from it," Johnson said. "Although we didn't have mass destruction, still quite memorable and put a fear in me."