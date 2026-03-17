Tornado touched down in Kent County, Delaware, National Weather Service says

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Kent County, Delaware, Monday night as severe storms hit the Philadelphia region, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The NWS said in a preliminary report that the EF-1 tornado happened near Frederica, Kent County, and had an estimated wind speed of 100 mph. Frederica is roughly 15 mins south of Dover.

Earlier Tuesday, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Ridgely, Maryland, Monday night that also had maximum winds of 100 mph.

In addition to the tornadoes, the NWS is investigating storm damage near Camden, Delaware. It said preliminary estimates of maximum wind speed in the area were 100 mph, but it hasn't been determined whether it was straight-line wind or tornado damage.

The NWS is also investigating significant wind damage that happened between Sudlersville and Millington in Queen Anne's County, Maryland.

A final assessment of the damage is expected to be completed on Wednesday, according to the NWS.