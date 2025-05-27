2 Main Line public school districts named top 5 in Pennsylvania, but Allegheny County dominates list

Southwestern Pennsylvania schools dominated a statewide ranking of public school districts published this month, but a few in the Philadelphia area made the top 10.

The Pittsburgh Business Times recently published its 2025 School Guide, which ranks districts based on scores from the three most recent years on the PSSA and Keystone Exams standardized tests. In the past year, the top 5 have maintained their standards of excellence and retained their spots on the list for the second year in a row.

Fox Chapel Area School District in Allegheny County topped the list once again, per PBT. Placing second was the Upper St. Clair School District, while Kobe Bryant's alma mater, Lower Merion, came in third.

Radnor Township School District in Delaware County and Peters Township School District in Washington County rounded out the leaders.

Allegheny County had more districts in the top 10 than any other county.

You can see the full list and where districts in your area rank on BizJournals.com.