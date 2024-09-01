Tolls increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey today. Here's how much you'll pay.

Tolls increase on Ben Franklin Bridge, 3 other bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Toll increases on four major bridges connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey are officially in effect as of Sunday, Sept. 1.

Earlier this summer, the Delaware River Port Authority approved a toll increase tied to the Consumer Price Index that was initially scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 1, and increase tolls from $5 to $.650 for passenger vehicles.

Then in July, the DRPA unanimously voted to instead increase tolls from $5 to $6 and pushed back the toll hike by one month to September 1.

The higher tolls are now in effect on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Walt Whitman Bridge, Commodore Barry Bridge and Betsy Ross Bridge.

According to the DRPA, the bridge toll increase is the first time tolls have gone up on those four bridges in 13 years.

The agency said the approved toll increase will help fund safety upgrades and infrastructure improvements. "Whenever we make decisions regarding tolls, we must do them through the lens of fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, safety. The new schedule supports DRPA's current high bond rating, which is crucial for effective cost management and financial stability," DRPA Board Chairman James D. Schultz said in July of the decision to increase tolls.

Passengers vehicles, small trucks and motorcycles will pay the increased $6 toll. Tolls for trucks and recreational vehicles have been adjusted to $9 per additional axle, and bus tolls will be set at $4.50 per additional axle.

PATCO fares are not changing as part of the bridge toll increase.

Toll discount program

Commuters who regularly cross the bridges and senior citizens can apply for discount toll programs.

Drivers who use an NJ E-ZPass and make 18 or more round-trip bridge crossings in a month can get an $18 monthly account credit as part of the Frequent Bridge Traveler Credit plan.

Seniors enrolled in the program using NJ E-ZPass can save 50% on passenger vehicles.