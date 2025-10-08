Inside the new Historical Society of Pennsylvania exhibit honoring Philadelphia's naval legacy

Philadelphia's deep ties to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are being honored in a new exhibit that opened Wednesday night at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, offering a powerful look at the city's foundational role in shaping America's sea services.

The exhibit, titled "To Provide a Naval Armament," highlights Philadelphia as the birthplace of both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, a story told through rare documents, personal diaries and photographs spanning more than 250 years.

"It's maybe a year-long process to get to this point, and it's part of a larger, more important celebration," said Selena Austin, a programs and communications manager at HSP and the exhibit's curator. "It all happened here, and you have to come to Philadelphia to see where it all happened."

Among the featured artifacts: letters and orders from naval hero Stephen Decatur, Civil War-era Marine diaries from Philadelphians and striking historical photographs. The exhibit offers a rare glimpse into how the city's strategic location, industrial power and patriot spirit helped launch and sustain America's naval legacy.

"This exhibit really explores how Philadelphia became a resource for the Navy and Marines," Austin said. "It's powerful to understand how the city developed the force that it is today."

The opening night reception is part of Homecoming 250, a series of events leading up to America's Semiquincentennial in 2026, marking 250 years since the founding of the United States.

For visitors like Kenneth Blackmon, Vice Commander of Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia, the exhibit is more than just a history lesson.

"It's really important as citizens to know where we came from and for our Navy sailors to know where they came from," Blackmon said.

"To Provide a Naval Armament" is free and open to the public, welcoming visitors to reflect on the city's proud maritime contributions and how Philadelphia helped shape the forces that continue to protect the nation today.