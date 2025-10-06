At naval installation in Northeast Philadelphia, staff are proud to keep America safe in their hometown

More than 1,000 people — civilians, veterans and military members — work at the U.S. Navy installation in Northeast Philadelphia. The mission has been around for more than a century.

"It is kind of like a hidden gem over here," Richard Flanagan, branch deputy of the Common Systems IWST at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, said. "It actually makes me have more pride in my work and gives me kind of greater purpose."

Flanagan is a Bustleton native, Archbishop Ryan and Temple University grad, and the second generation in his family to work there.

"So my mom actually, Patricia Flanagan, was a financial analyst for 42 years here, handling material budget," Flanagan said.

Flanagan was on base well before he started working with NAVSUP seven years ago — he went to day care there.

As for what he tells his friends and family about his job?

"At the end of the day, if you see one of those aircraft flying and it is a Navy aircraft, there's a 90% chance we probably had a hand in doing something about that," he said.

It's a similar sentiment from Staff Sgt. Genelle Marte. She is the readiness officer for the F-18s.

"I didn't think I was going to get an opportunity to get stationed here," Marte said.

The Juniata Park native came back home with her son 10 years after enlisting and spending time stationed all over the world.

With 250th birthday celebrations for the U.S. Navy and Marines on the way, Marte cannot wait to show off the city. The Navy's turning 250 on Oct. 13 and the Marines the following month, and the city starts celebrating this week.

"This city is a resilient city. We're here, we're here to stay," Marte said. "We're a diverse community, and this is where the party's at."