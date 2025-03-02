Tire fire in Philadelphia sends black smoke into the sky near Port Richmond
A fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood is sending a plume of black smoke into the sky near Interstate 95 Sunday afternoon.
Dispatch with the Philadelphia Fire Department said the fire started around 12:45 p.m. at Richmond and Cambria streets. According to dispatch, a stack of old tires caught fire near the railroad tracks.
As of 1:30 p.m., the fire is not under control.
Video from PennDOT cameras along Girard Avenue captured the smoke from Girard Avenue at Frankford Avenue in Fishtown.
This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.