Tire fire in Philadelphia sends black smoke into the sky near Port Richmond

A fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood is sending a plume of black smoke into the sky near Interstate 95 Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch with the Philadelphia Fire Department said the fire started around 12:45 p.m. at Richmond and Cambria streets. According to dispatch, a stack of old tires caught fire near the railroad tracks.

As of 1:30 p.m., the fire is not under control.

Video from PennDOT cameras along Girard Avenue captured the smoke from Girard Avenue at Frankford Avenue in Fishtown.

Smoke seen from tire fire at Girard Avenue and Frankford Avenue PennDOT

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.