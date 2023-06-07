Watch CBS News
Tips to save money this summer travel season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer is almost here, including the busy summer travel season. But with the economy the way it is right now we could all use some tips on saving money this season.

The Executive Editor for Delaware Valley Consumers Checkbook Kevin Brasler will discuss prices for flights and hotels to the best deal on gyms this summer season.

You can access Consumers Checkbook for free at Checkbook.org until July 7, 2023 by visiting the link https://www.checkbook.org/CBS3/free

