Philadelphia remembers rock and soul icon Tina Turner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- She was "Simply The Best."

We are remembering the legendary Tina Turner. The rock and soul icon died Wednesday after battling a long illness. She was 83 years old.

Turner, a music icon and eight-time Grammy winner, wowed audiences with her powerful performances and show-stopping stage presence for more than five decades.

"What she could do in a little shimmy dress and high heels, I don't think most women could do," Patty Jackson, of WDAS, said.

Born outside Memphis, Tennessee, in 1939, Turner first rose to fame in 1960 singing Ike Turner's "A Fool In Love." She and Ike would later marry and perform together. But the relationship was abusive, and in 1976 Turner left her husband.

Jackson says that would become both a personal and professional turning point.

"It's her resilience. We felt like we knew Tina Turner because of everything she had gone through -- her resilience -- and she gave people hope," Jackson said.

Now on her own, Turner turned solo and in 1984 she released her album "Private Dancer," which propelled her to the pop stratosphere.

"What's Love Got to Do with It" made Turner, at 44, the oldest female artist with a No. 1 hit. One year later, she performed at Live Aid in Philadelphia.

"She went toe-to-toe with Mick Jagger. She proved that she wouldn't let people put her in a box and it didn't matter how old she was," Jackson said.

In 1985, Turner filmed the music video for her song "One of the Living" at the abandoned Eastern State Penitentiary.

"Such a force as well for music, for women, for Black women in music, she's quite literally put the markers on the trees for us to follow and follow in style and be our own people and keep the big wheels turning," Blu Lazuli, an artist, said.