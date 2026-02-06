Philadelphia worker dies while removing snow following recent winter storm

A Philadelphia city worker who died suddenly while working through the city's biggest snowstorm in 10 years was laid to rest Friday.

District Council 33 President Greg Boulware said Timothy Sapp Sr., who was a longtime member of the union, died on Jan. 28 while on shift as a heavy equipment operator clearing streets in Philadelphia.

"My understanding was that he was given one more assignment before he was to have left off for his shift and, unfortunately, he never got the opportunity to make it home to his wife and his family," Greg Boulware, president of District Council 33, said. "It's a terribly sad, tragic thing that happened."

Boulware said Sapp, an army veteran, had been with the Philadelphia Streets Department for 28 years and was operating a snowplow and front loader to clear city streets. He didn't know the exact cause of Sapp's death but said he had reported shortness of breath.

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier addressed the tragedy Thursday at a city council meeting. She plans to introduce a resolution to honor Sapp, a Mantua resident who she said was a "dedicated community gardener" and "barbecue master," next week.

"Mr. Sapp exemplified public service. He loved what he did, passing up management opportunities to stay with his coworkers and mentor new employees," Gauthier said. "Far too often, essential city workers like Mr. Sapp do not feel seen or valued, so I'm here today to say unequivocally that Tim Sapp's life mattered, that his sudden passing cuts deep."

"That we will not forget that while we were warm and safe at home, he was out in the snow and the frigid cold getting our city back up and running," Gauthier added. "Let me be clear, Tim Sapp died in the line of duty. He made the ultimate sacrifice for Philadelphia, and his death matters just as much as that of a police officer or a firefighter."

A city spokesperson sent CBS News Philadelphia a statement that said, "We offer our deepest condolences to the family of Timothy Sapp, Sr., a dedicated public servant for more than 28 years. He served in the Streets Department's Highways Division since 1997. Mayor Parker remains in close communication with his family during this time."