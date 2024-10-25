Tim Walz in Philadelphia and Allentown today, Trump and Vance campaign in Pennsylvania tomorrow

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's campaigns continue to rack up their mileage in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, with three of the four candidates set to appear in the Keystone State over the next two days.

Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be in Philadelphia on Friday morning before heading to other cities across Pennsylvania and then leaving for Nevada.

Where is Tim Walz today? VP candidate's schedule in Pennsylvania

The Harris campaign said Walz will make a political stop in Philadelphia and then speak at a campaign fundraiser in the city around 12 p.m. The locations of the events haven't been made public.

Walz is then flying to Allentown, Pennsylvania. He's expected to land at Lehigh Valley International Airport around 2:30 p.m. and make a stop in Allentown around 3 p.m.

He then heads to Scranton for a rally at 6 p.m. before ending the night in Las Vegas.

Where are Donald Trump and JD Vance?

Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will appear at a rally in Michigan on Friday after sitting for an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan in Austin, Texas.

Both Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, will be in the Keystone State on Saturday.

Trump is set to hold a 4 p.m. rally at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State's campus in State College. Vance is hosting a town hall with voters at the Rock Church in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Harris was in Philadelphia on Thursday and is returning on Sunday for a campaign event. Harris will be in Houston, Texas on Friday for a rally with Houston-born-and-raised Beyonce in support of Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred, who's running against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

Harris also held a town hall in Pennsylvania this week in Aston, Delaware County. She joined Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city pols at Famous 4th Street Deli on Wednesday.