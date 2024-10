Tim Walz campaigns in Pennsylvania today; Donald Trump, JD Vance hold events in PA Saturday Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz will be in Philadelphia and Allentown, Pennsylvania on Friday. The next day, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in State College while running mate JD Vance holds a town hall in Harrisburg. Both campaigns are making frequent trips to the Keystone State, a battleground with 19 electoral votes key to winning the presidency.