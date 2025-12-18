Temps will be warmer Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain. Here's the weather forecast.

Jackets will be needed in the morning Thursday in the Philadelphia region but temperatures will warm to the mid-upper 40s by the afternoon and low 50s by midnight.

NEXT big weather change: A warmup and heavy rain

We've issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Friday due to heavy rain and ponding that will likely slow down the Friday commute.

CBS News Philadelphia

One inch plus of rain is expected in spots, melting quite a bit of the snow, so we'll need to keep watch of the creeks, streams and rivers with all the added water.

Temperatures will then plummet through the afternoon Friday, as winds pick up, leading to a colder but dry start to the weekend.

In fact, wind chills may be in the low teens and single digits by the evening, a far cry from the upper 50s we had to start the day, despite the rain. Winds will gust to 50 mph; a wind advisory is in effect.

Temps will moderate a bit as we head into Christmas week, with 40s to near 50 the first few days. No major storm is in sight before Christmas, but there may still be a little snow left from last Sunday's storm. Not quite a white Christmas but a white WEEK before Christmas has been nice.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Mild, rain at night. High 52, low 29.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and wind. High 59, low 45.

Saturday: Colder. High 39, low 28.

Sunday: Pleasant. High 52, low 35.

Monday: Colder. High 37, Low 26.

Tuesday: Pleasant. High 44, low 28.

Wednesday: Seasonable. High 48, low 37.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast