Thursday will be sunny and breezy in the Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Sunny but breezy Thursday in the Philadelphia region

Thursday will start off quite chilly in the Philadelphia region with most spots at or below freezing; however, under sunny skies and a light breeze, temps will jump back to seasonably mild in the mid-50s.

We end the week with a big warm-up to the 60s, and the weekend will feel almost like early summer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Nights will also be warm with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Unfortunately, that big warm-up does not come without a price.

On Saturday, we will see a mix of clouds and sun, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy. There are also a few shower chances over the weekend.

Late Friday night, scattered showers develop and clear by Saturday morning. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, another round of showers develops. None of these showers will amount to more than an inconvenience.

Monday is another story, and your NEXT Weather team has issued a WEATHER ALERT already due to the possibility of significant impacts. Breezy south winds will warm us to the 70s ahead of a strong cold front that will trigger gusty to possibly severe storms late in the day and evening.

The timing couldn't be worse with the Phillies' home opener against the Colorado Rockies at 3:05 p.m.

The main threat is heavy rain and damaging winds.

Behind Monday's storms, we dry out and drop 20 degrees to the 50s on Tuesday.

7-day forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 56, low of 33.

Friday: Partly sunny. High of 64, low of 41.

Saturday: Very warm. High of 76, low of 55.

Sunday: Morning shower. High of 67, low of 55.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High of 75, low of 56.

Tuesday: Much cooler. High 57, low 43.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 54, low of 37.

