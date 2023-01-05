Thursday night's Wolf-Micro Moon may leave you howling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The full moon for January will happen Thursday night.

According to folklore and not science, this is the "Wolf Moon." It is the time of year wolves left hungry from the harsh winter begin to howl for food.

Thursday night's full moon is also special because it is known as this year's Micro Moon. Tonight, the moon's orbit will be at its farthest distance from Earth. This is also known as the moon's yearly "apogee".

Unfortunately, the clouds and spotty showers across Philadelphia tonight will prevent a clear view of this particular full moon.