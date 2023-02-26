Thousands flocked to 8th annual Philly Home + Garden Show

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) --There's no place like home. It's where we rest and relax, and since people spend so much time there, many want to find ways to make it more enjoyable.

Thousands of people flocked to the Greater Philadephia Expo Center on Saturday for the eighth annual Philly Home + Garden Show. That includes Jacqueline and Craig Rice, who are looking for ways to update their house.

"We're in the process of doing a lot of renovations for our home," Jacqueline Rice said. "We have put in a new kitchen, we have redone our family room area."

The event offers plenty of ideas to improve your home, both inside and out.

More than 275 vendors sell everything from jacuzzis and solar panels to state-of-the-art cabanas and interior design services.

"I had someone come up to me and say they had a podcast space that they don't know what to do with," Maria Leigh Palantino said. "So we're going to try to find ways to make that functional and making that feel most herself."

The expo is full of interesting things to see, like a heated bubble tent that you can rent if you ever wanted to have a picnic outside when it's cold.

"I like the succulents and the making your own succulent plants," Christy Luong. "They have little mushroom decorations."

There are dog trainers, cooking classes, and celebrities like Jeff Devlin, host of Stone House Revival, who's teaching people how to make floorboards.

"Home shows are an essential part of the spring because it gets us out of our houses," Devlin said. "It gets us excited about the summer and what we can do with our properties."

The event runs through Sunday, offering a little something for everyone.