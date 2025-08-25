Philadelphia student arrested after bringing gun, drugs to Thomas Alva Edison High School, police say

A 17-year-old student was arrested after bringing a gun and drugs to a North Philadelphia high school Monday morning, police said.

The arrest happened at Thomas Alva Edison High School on West Luzerne Street just before 9 a.m. as students returned to class for the first day of school, according to police.

The 17-year-old was arrested on weapons charges and narcotics violations, police said. Officers recovered a silver handgun and narcotics, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.