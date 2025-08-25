Watch CBS News
Philadelphia student arrested after bringing gun, drugs to Thomas Alva Edison High School, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
A 17-year-old student was arrested after bringing a gun and drugs to a North Philadelphia high school Monday morning, police said.

The arrest happened at Thomas Alva Edison High School on West Luzerne Street just before 9 a.m. as students returned to class for the first day of school, according to police.

The 17-year-old was arrested on weapons charges and narcotics violations, police said. Officers recovered a silver handgun and narcotics, according to police.

The incident is under investigation. 

