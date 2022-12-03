Think pink: Pantone's Color of the Year is "Viva Magenta"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's a pro tip: If you're looking for Christmas gifts, you may want to think pink.

Check out the Pantone Color of the Year: Viva Magenta.

Pantone, who specializes in color matching and coordination, says Viva Magenta strikes a balance between warm and cool and that it is an unconventional shade for an unconventional time.

Pink is also the signature color for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In October, CBS Philadelphia and CW Philly were teaming up in the fight against breast cancer by turning the region pink. Each night CBS3 featured a different landmark glowing in pink lights as part of October's Lights for the Fight campaign.