Meet the newest luxury hotel right in the heart of the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania

The Swiftwater Hotel is the newest luxury hotel right in the heart of the Pocono Mountains

The Poconos has become a staple for the adventurous as well as nature enthusiasts.

From wineries to ski slopes to stock cars, the area has it all. And now, after your day of exploration, there is a new place of relaxation. From the moment you enter the doors at The Swiftwater Hotel, you are greeted with the essence of class, where every detail has been planned with you in mind.

The Swiftwater Hotel opened its doors in June 2024 with a foundation built on unmatched hospitality. The concierges at the Swiftwater are there to help create a personal experience from planning your stay to choosing the right package for you. They are a team of individuals who are not only knowledgeable about the area but also excited to help curate the perfect itinerary for you and your loved ones.

There are a variety of room floorplans, including individual rooms offering private plunge pools that pay homage to the iconic champagne glass. They are one-of-a-kind rooms you won't find anywhere else. Take it up another notch and upgrade to the concierge level, offering spacious living areas, double vanities, rainfall showers, Dyson hairdryers, wood beam ceilings, plush down pillows and more. The Concierge Lounge is the perfect place for retreat, accompanied by a warm fireplace and a lush reading nook with views of nature.

Finish your day at the hotel's world-class restaurant nestled within the Swiftwater. With outside radiant heat, indulge in their seasonal menu indoors and enjoy different drink experiences at their showstopper of a bar. The back bar is hand-crafted with a surrounding backlit bar. It's the perfect "wine and dine" spot for any occasion. And if you are looking for something more casual, head across their parking lot to Swiftwater's sister property, Desaki. It is a hands-down, flame-throwing fun time serving up hibachi and sushi.

The hotel includes an indoor and outdoor pool toasted to a warm 90 degrees and proudly boasts local partnerships. The artwork displayed is made by local artists and surrounding businesses possess the same passion for their customers as Swiftwater does for its guests. The hotel hosts executive meetings matching the same level of customer service for their hotel guests.

In addition to the latest technology, The Swiftwater's concierge is available to create custom itineraries and team-building activities with the utmost customer service.

Every guest is family. The Swiftwater is redefining notions of what a Poconos hotel can be.

To book your overnight stay, visit Pocono Mountains and watch the Pocono Television Network for insider tips on your visit.