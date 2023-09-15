The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Sept. 11-15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, law enforcement captured Danelo Cavalcante and took him into custody after a 14-day manhunt. Dozens of neighbors from around Chester County spoke to us at the state police barracks.

Many said for the first time in two weeks, they'll be able to sleep.

Here's what our team worked on this week:

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured after 14-day manhunt

A tactical team of Pennsylvania State Police and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol closed in on escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante as he lay in a wooded area of South Coventry Township on Wednesday morning.

The capture ended a manhunt for Cavalcante, a convicted killer who escaped from Chester County Prison at the end of August and had evaded hundreds of law enforcement personnel for two weeks.

Still armed with a .22 caliber rifle stolen from a homeowner's garage this week, Cavalcante tried to crawl away through the brush and escape from the tactical units closing in, officials said in a news conference Wednesday. Then a K-9 unit bit him and held him down, and he was taken into custody.

What was Danelo Cavalcante's endgame? Here's how he survived, what he planned to do, more

Danelo Cavalcante, the escaped prisoner who was captured Wednesday morning on day 14 of the manhunt in Chester County, planned to carjack someone and travel to Canada, Robert Clark of the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Speaking through a Portuguese interpreter after he was captured, Cavalcante told law enforcement the details of the escape that required hundreds of local, state and federal authorities to swarm rural Chester County for two weeks.

Officials said a combination of thermal imaging, ground search and K-9s led to finding the convicted killer.

Meet Yoda, the dog who helped law enforcement catch Danelo Cavalcante

The search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante came to an end Wednesday on the 14th day of the manhunt in South Coventry Township, and a furry friend played a huge role in ending the search.

Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, bit Cavalcante as he tried to escape while tactical units closed in on the convicted killer, officials said in a news conference following the capture.

Yoda is a part of the BORTAC K9 unit with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border patrol agents from Buffalo, Detroit, Blaine, Washington, Swanton, Vermont and El Paso, Texas helped in the search with other federal, state and local law enforcement to catch Cavalcante with Pennsylvania State Police leading the manhunt.

Chopper 3 crew details the moment Danelo Cavalcante was captured

Our CBS Philadelphia chopper was the first to bring you the video of Danelo Cavalcante's dramatic capture.

We've heard from so many who were negatively impacted by Cavalcante's escape from prison and the subsequent manhunt to apprehend him.

On Wednesday afternoon, we caught up with the two men who gave us the first visuals of Cavalcante after he was captured: Chopper 3 pilot Chris Chambers and aerial photojournalist Jason Macukewicz.

"Chris actually saw it before I did. He said, 'Is that him?' I zoomed in, and before you knew it we were screaming, we could hear each other without our headsets on," Macukewicz said. "We were so excited, we were like, 'That's him, that's him! We got him, we got him!'"

Chambers, who's been flying Chopper 3 for the last five years, says Wednesday's weather wasn't favorable to flying, but once he heard State Police aviation units that Cavalcante was caught, he gave it a go.