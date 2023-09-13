Businesses in South Coventry Twp. back open after Danelo Cavalcante capture: "It's a busy day for me"

SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Business owners were eager to get back to normal after hearing police captured escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante Wednesday morning.

"Yo! Good job," said a customer as he hugged Guiseppe Gatto.

"No. Thank you, man," replied the owner of Bravo Pizza on Route 100/Pottstown Pike in South Coventry Township.

He was smiling, however, that was not the case Tuesday, while police continued their search for Cavalcante.

"Completely shut down," Gatto said. "Because from the light of Route 100 to the end of, I believe, John Deere [at Prizer Road], the road was closed off."

READ MORE: "Element of surprise": How Danelo Cavalcante was ultimately caught

Gatto said the good weather and school being back in session usually meant good revenue for the restaurant.

"I lost a good amount of money on Tuesday," he said. "It's a busy day for me."

Dozens of neighbors from around Chester County gathered at the state police barracks in Avondale, where Cavalcante was initially taken to be questioned and processed before heading back to prison. Many said, for the first time in two weeks, they'll be able to sleep.

Cavalcante is now heading to SCI Phoenix.



Community members cheered as he was brought out of the barracks and put into the back of the armored vehicle. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/MNqtijubfm — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) September 13, 2023

"Finally, it's all over," said Paul Maynor, of Landenburg.

Neighbors took over the lawn next to the Pennsylvania State Police's Avondale barracks as the manhunt that unended the community came to an end.

"Thank God," Carolyn Kirby, of Chatham, said. "We're so very happy. I'm just a mile up the road. It's just been crazy, just scared and worried for people."

Kirby and her niece, Elizabeth, joined the crowd as Cavalcante was brought in for questioning.

"We're very thankful for all the police presence and everybody coming together, and really just make you feel safer," she said.

However, a breakthrough came over a text message Wednesday morning. Police captured the fugitive. Gatto was happy to finally tell his coworkers.

"They want to know if it was open today or being closed today," Gatto said. "I had to do a lot of texting, a lot of calling."

"I'm coming out to just make sure he's in there and he's going in, and they're going to put him away for a while," said Chester County resident Jose Burgos.

Many had their phones at the ready as they tried to capture a glimpse of the escapee.

Paul Maynor works in Kennett Square, which served as the epicenter of the search for days.

"A lot of people were scared. A lot of people were nervous about everything and now because he's back apprehended and in custody, all of us are out here because we're curious," Maynor said.

Again, Gatto admitted he lost money during the manhunt, but he said that money could be made again.

"When you're talking about people's livelihoods, their life, anything can happen in a split of a second," he said. "That's the most important."