The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Oct. 9-13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, two business owners helped a woman fix her car window after a viral Center City video, sailors and Marines helped one of their own in West Philly, a one-of-a-kind charter hopes to diversify the city's marine community with Sea Philly, and more.

Here's what our team has worked on over the past several months:

How 2 men helped the woman who had her car window smashed in viral Center City video

Generosity is pouring in after a video of a road rage incident involving a mother and her children in Philadelphia has reached more than 1 million views.

Two men gave back after watching the video of 24-year-old Nikki Bullock's back windshield being smashed in by a biker.

"I felt like who else is going to do it? Felt like it was just my calling," Otto Hernandez, of Otto Glass, said.

Philadelphia veteran hopes to redefine her neighborhood with help of Mother Nature during Navy Week

More than 200 sailors and marines are visiting neighborhoods in Philadelphia and Camden doing acts of service for the community as part of Navy Week.

A nonprofit and dozens of service members were in a West Philly neighborhood Wednesday helping one of their own.

"I think it's important for people to think about not just themselves," Salome Hall said.

Philadelphia woman hopes to diversify city's marine community with unique boat charter

A one-of-a-kind charter is helping diversify Philadelphia's marine community, spear-headed by a first-generation American who helps people catch views of the city's skyline in an intimate 1960 mahogany wooden boat.

This vintage vessel is not just Georgette Luna's passion, it's also her office.

The all-wood refurbished boat is what she and her husband used to start their private charter company, Sea Philly, wanting to share a perspective of the city that even many locals have yet to see.

Mercer County community celebrates grand dedication of largest Hindu temple in the U.S.

It's a moment many have been waiting nearly 12 years for. The completion of the second-largest Hindu temple in the world opened on Sunday. Many celebrate the monumental day during a Grand Dedication ceremony.

"This is a universal place," Robbinsville resident Dharmik Sheth said. "This is meant for everyone."

In the midst of 185 acres, the space of worship is adorned with intricately handmade statues and carvings of stone from all over the world.

Atlantic City Beach Patrol, lifeguards trained to use drones to help swimmers next summer

Lifeguards in Atlantic City will have a new high-tech tool to keep swimmers safe next summer. Over Labor Day Weekend, officials say four people drowned at the Jersey Shore because of dangerous rip currents.

CBS News Philadelphia was told a drone can help get to swimmers before lifeguards arrive and the beach patrol said with changing conditions, every available resource can help save a life.

They are responsible for patrolling several miles of the beach and watching over millions of swimmers each year. Now the Atlantic City Beach Patrol is being trained to use a drone as another tool to keep everyone safe.

ACCT Philly pleading with residents to help clear its shelter

ACCT Philly said it's euthanizing dogs right now for a lack of space. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the shelter has experienced overcrowding issues.

The obvious ask for the community on Tuesday night is to come out and adopt – but ACCT Philly said there are other ways you can help, too.

"I feel like it's like Groundhog Day, ya know? Where every week we're full, we're full, we're full," Sarah Barnett, the executive director of ACCT Philly, said.

ACCT Philly is in crisis mode.

New Jersey man serving in Israeli military killed in Hamas attacks while taking care of wounded soldiers

A North Jersey family is heartbroken after learning that their loved one was killed in the attacks launched by Hamas in Israel.

Family members said 20-year-old Itay Glisko, from Bergen County, was serving in the Israeli military at the time, adding that he was taking care of wounded soldiers and "fought like a lion" to protect them during the attack.

Alexander graduated from Tenafly High School in 2022 and was serving in the Israel Defense Forces near the Gaza Strip border at the time of the attacks, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.