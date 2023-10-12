Watch CBS News
New Jersey man serving in Israeli military killed in Hamas attacks while taking care of wounded soldiers

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A North Jersey family is heartbroken after learning that their loved one was killed in the attacks launched by Hamas in Israel.

Family members said 20-year-old Itay Glisko, from Bergen County, was serving in the Israeli military at the time, adding that he was taking care of wounded soldiers and "fought like a lion" to protect them during the attack.

Former Bergen County resident and fellow Israeli soldier, 19-year-old Edan Alexander, is also missing after the surprise attack. Alexander graduated from Tenafly High School in 2022 and was serving in the Israel Defense Forces near the Gaza Strip border at the time of the attacks, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
October 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

