Philadelphia woman hopes to diversify city's marine community with unique boat charter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A one-of-a-kind charter is helping diversify Philadelphia's marine community, spear-headed by a first-generation American who helps people catch views of the city's skyline in an intimate 1960 mahogany wooden boat.

This vintage vessel is not just Georgette Luna's passion, it's also her office.

The all-wood refurbished boat is what she and her husband used to start their private charter company, Sea Philly, wanting to share a perspective of the city that even many locals have yet to see.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Really just realizing how many people had never actually experienced Philadelphia's waterfront and been out here," Luna said. "For me, a first generation here in the U.S., I never had access to boats and especially this kind of boat."

Luna's parents are from Chile, and she grew up in Queens, New York. She didn't grow up on boats but came to learn about them through her husband.

"He has been unbelievable," Luna said.

Together, they run what they describe as Philadelphia's first "intimate private picnic boat."

"People think I'm over exaggerating when I say 97% of our clientele come out and have never A, been out on the water or B, are so blown away by this is what we have and we are not using," Luna said.

The boat, which seats up to six, takes people out onto the Delaware River, offering sweeping views of the city skyline and takes customers under the belly of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

CBS News Philadelphia

As Luna points out, for decades many of the city's waterfront communities have been cut off from having any direct access to the river.

"When I look at Philadelphia's waterfront, most waterfront real estate is in the areas of the most need," Luna said. "Think about Port Richmond, Grays Ferry, these are communities that should really have access and deserve that."

She credits the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce with teaching her some of the business know-how.

"Essentially an MBA -- it is actually called a street MBA," Luna said. "it says everything from finance to marketing."

As an entrepreneur, Luna now hopes to not only expose more people to the riverfront but also inspire others to think outside the box as well.

"To create jobs," Luna said. "This has been a really fun career for me and I would love to see more people that look like me and my community out on the water."

Luna says Sea Philly is expanding. They are adding more boats to their fleet, including a hot tub boat. They have popular special events, including parties, proposals and weddings. Her main goal is to show off the incredible water views the city has to offer.