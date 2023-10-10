Atlantic City Beach Patrol, lifeguards trained to use drones to help swimmers next summer

AC lifeguards will have drones to help keep swimmers safe for next summer

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Lifeguards in Atlantic City will have a new high-tech tool to keep swimmers safe next summer. Over Labor Day Weekend, officials say four people drowned at the Jersey Shore because of dangerous rip currents.

CBS News Philadelphia was told a drone can help get to swimmers before lifeguards arrive and the beach patrol said with changing conditions, every available resource can help save a life.

They are responsible for patrolling several miles of the beach and watching over millions of swimmers each year. Now the Atlantic City Beach Patrol is being trained to use a drone as another tool to keep everyone safe.

"Here in Atlantic City, we have outfall pipes, piers, and jetty's, and rock piles and that causes rip currents to pop up," Capt. Beach Patrol said.

The drone is equipped with a camera, infrared technology, PA system, and an inflatable rescue device.

AC police, the fire department and emergency management conducted flight exercises on the beach Tuesday, demonstrating how drones can be used to identify where those rip currents are.

"As the drone flies whether it's north or south the chief, the chief's staff, the people of the beach patrols will be able to get the live feeds to headquarters," Chief Scott Evans said.

The drones can also be used to respond to swimmers in distress. Once the swimmer is spotted on camera, an inflatable rescue device will be dropped in the water as lifeguards make their way to the swimmer.

"As soon as it hits the water, the water goes inside and it pushes the pressure plate down puncturing the pin which inflates," Arcady Shteynberg said.

Atlantic City police and the fire department have been using drones since 2018 to help find missing people in the city and during large fires but this is the first time drones will be used by beach patrol, and CBS News Philadelphia was told they can possibly cut minutes off of a rescue.

Lifeguards are learning how to operate the drones, which can also hover over the beach using a PA system and alert beachgoers about the changing currents or hazards in the water.

"With utilizing the speaker it can say beaches are closed please stay out of the water," Evans said.

One drone will be in operation next summer, but the beach patrol hopes to add more.