How 2 men helped the woman who had her car window smashed in viral Center City video

Two business owners lend helping hand to woman who had her window smashed in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Generosity is pouring in after a video of a road rage incident involving a mother and her children in Philadelphia has reached more than 1 million views.

Two men gave back after watching the video of 24-year-old Nikki Bullock's back windshield being smashed in by a biker.

"I felt like who else is going to do it? Felt like it was just my calling," Otto Hernandez, of Otto Glass, said.

That calling led Hernandez, a glass technician, and cafe owner Thomas Montgomery to gift Bullock a brand new window after enduring a tense moment in Center City over the weekend while her kids were in the backseat.

"When you see the kids it's like, 'Oh my God. There are kids in the car.' I think that's when I was like, 'I need to step in and help out a little bit,'" Montgomery said.

Watching Bullock stand up for herself while a gun was pointed at her and carrying her kids from out of the car were images that stuck with Hernandez.

"She didn't even fear fear itself when fear was in her face," Hernandez said. "That's the love of a mother's child."

On Tuesday, the two friends invited Bullock and her family to Hernandez's shop, where they captured the process. The glass was prepped, cleaned and put into her car.

While the family waited, Montgomery served up some food from his North Philly breakfast spot – The Wiz Cafe.

"Coming from this city you see so much negative and bad and you see two people reaching out, and saying, 'Hey, we got you,'" Montgomery said.

It's a repair that Otto said could cost anywhere from $200 to $500, but for Bullock it was free.

Both said it's not about the money, rather it's about inspiring a sense of unity throughout the city.

"She looked at me dead in my eyes and she told me that she'll never forget me and it was a very touching moment for me because it made me feel like all the struggles and hardships I've had to get to this moment is all worth it," Hernandez said.