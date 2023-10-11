Philadelphia veteran hopes to redefine her neighborhood with help of Mother Nature during Navy Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 200 sailors and marines are visiting neighborhoods in Philadelphia and Camden doing acts of service for the community as part of Navy Week.

A nonprofit and dozens of service members were in a West Philly neighborhood Wednesday helping one of their own.

"I think it's important for people to think about not just themselves," Salome Hall said.

Like many veterans, life after service hasn't always been easy for Navy veteran, Hall.

"I wouldn't want people to know because then you get other questions, and it would bring up bad memories," Hall said.

But that changed after learning about the nonprofit, Heroic Gardens, helping veterans like Hall experience the healing power of Mother Nature.

"I went every week, and we made flower arrangements, and I learned how to properly water a plant and not kill it," Hall said.

The group provides yard transformations at veterans' homes. Dozens of sailors came to Hall's home in Cobbs Creek.

"It's important for her to see that there's people who care about her and are willing to volunteer their time to give back to her, recognizing her service to the country," said John Pilat, who's on the board of directors for Heroic Gardens.

But Hall wanted to do more, asking volunteers to transform her neighbor's gardens as well, providing hope in the community after a recent deadly shooting.

"Given the loss of life that we had in this neighborhood recently, I just want people to know that the people around here do care," Hall said.

An easy yes for Petty Officer and volunteer, Sadeke Roberts.

"I've also had the opportunity throughout my career to go overseas into some of the places on Earth that need help like this, so to be able to do it on home soil is also very important," Roberts said. "To see the looks on their faces when it's done, it's just the most rewarding thing ever."

Faces like neighbor James Glenn, living on the block for more than 30 years.

"My brother was a vet. My grandfather served in World War I. To see this happen is great," Glenn said.

"Society grows great when people plant trees that they know they will never sit in the shade of," Hall said. "Leave something better for who comes behind us."

Something great and hopefully, something lasting for Hall and her neighbors.