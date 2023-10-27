The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Oct. 23-27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, a funeral was held for fallen Philadelphia officer Richard Mendez, CBS News Philadelphia discovered there are no cameras inside the parking garages, a veteran's roof was repaired through a national program, Temple officers reunited with a mom and her daughter 10 years later and much more.

Here's what our team has worked on recently:

Funeral held for fallen Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez

On Tuesday, Philadelphia said goodbye to Richard Mendez, a father, friend and police officer who was shot and killed at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage.

Mendez was with the Philadelphia Police Department for 22 years. He leaves behind a wife and daughter. His service to the people of Philadelphia included years in the east division of the city and at the airport, where he was killed while interrupting four suspects who were trying to steal a car.

His partner, officer Raul Ortiz, survived. Police have made three arrests in connection with the shooting.

The department said the loss of Mendez is one that will be felt for some time

When will surveillance cameras be installed inside PHL's parking garages?

The fatal shooting of Mendez wasn't caught on camera, and since that shooting, CBS News Philadelphia discovered there are no cameras inside the parking garages.

Now, a photo of Officer Mendez sits on the wall of remembrance inside the Philadelphia District Attorney's office as prosecutors are calling for a "prioritized urgency" to get surveillance cameras installed inside parking garages at PHL.

Of the hundreds and hundreds of cars parked tightly inside the PHL parking garages, there are no eyes in the sky keeping watch. The airport confirmed there's not a single camera after CBS Philadelphia investigated.

Military veteran in Pleasantville receives new $20,000 roof as part of national program

A Pleasantville homeowner received a new $20,000 roof for free Monday as part of a national program to help military veterans.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and the Habitat for Humanity of South Central New Jersey selected David Brock, a U.S. Navy veteran, to receive a new roof.

"It's just a treat," Brock said. "It's a true blessing, and I'm very, very grateful."

Brock said without the donation, he wouldn't have been able to afford a new roof.

Baby on Broad: Mom, daughter reunite with Temple officers who helped with delivery 10 years ago

More than half of all calls that Temple University police officers respond to are off campus and actually do not involve students. Ten years ago, one of those calls changed the lives of two Temple officers who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Ten-year-old Aamanee Young has waited her whole life to thank Officers Justin Busam and Christopher Derose. A meeting they too have looked forward to since they last saw her adorable face a decade ago.

Aamanee came into this world in the hands of Busam with the help of Derose. On Aug. 20, 2013, the two were partners on the Temple University police force.

That night, Aamanee's mom Kamille went into labor.

Chocolate Ballerina Company wins CBS Philadelphia's Hometown Heartbeat Award

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a local dance organization, won a $75,000 grant as the winner of CBS Philadelphia's Hometown Heartbeat Award for making a lasting impact on the community. The grant is awarded to a local small business that's owned by or serves women and minorities.

Their grace and grit are motivated by this gift of opportunity.

"I was a ballerina myself and I always felt like when I would go into the Met ballet or when I would go into the New York City ballet, just to even audition or see the ballets, I never saw the women of my color," Chanel Holland said. "I soon discovered the reason why there weren't many African American young women because we didn't have the accessibility to the information to get to the place of being seen."

That's why Holland started the Chocolate Ballerina Company in 2017. It's a contemporary community-based dance organization, supporting artists of color and of all ages in the Philadelphia region.

Rowan University sports media students will broadcast, produce Delaware Blue Coats games

Inside the control room at Bozorth Hall at Rowan University, students are busy producing their first sports show of the season.

"Sports kinda rules the world right? It rules the country. Football owns a day of the week. And I think that's special. I think it's exciting and I can't think of a more thrilling career path," Lee Kotzen, a senior, said.

So when the opportunity to work NBA G league games, while earning credit, came knocking -- he didn't hesitate to say yes.

"I was in from the first 'hello' of the email because I thought it's just such a unique opportunity that no other school really has," he said.