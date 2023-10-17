Philadelphia police officer injured in PHL shooting honored at NLCS Game 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police officer Raul Ortiz, who was injured in a shooting at the Philadelphia International Airport last week, was honored during Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

A video on the PhanaVision screen showed Ortiz getting a standing ovation from a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park.

Ortiz flashed his ringer finger while on the screen like Nick Castellanos did during the Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins.

Tonight, the @Phillies honored @PhillyPolice Officer Raul Ortiz who was shot in the line of duty last Thursday. His partner Richard Mendez was killed. pic.twitter.com/uEefxdhLC1 — Alicia Roberts | CBS Philly Reporter (@ARobertsCBS) October 17, 2023

Ortiz and Officer Richard Mendez were both shot after police said they tried to prevent a car theft at the PHL parking garage. The suspects opened fire on the officers, killing Mendez and injuring Ortiz after he was shot in the arm.

Ortiz was released from the hospital on Saturday.

On Monday, police arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting.

Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, was taken into custody in Cherry Hill, New Jersey at around 4 a.m. Monday. Police believe he was one of several suspects that are responsible for killing Mendez and injuring Ortiz. He's currently awaiting extradition to Philadelphia for murder charges.

The reward leading to an arrest and conviction in the case has increased to $237,400.

On Monday, councilmember Quetcy Lozada, a family friend of the Mendez family, spoke on their behalf.

"Richie was a great man who was loved by many and we will continue to love him with the memories we have of him," Lozada said.