Rowan University sports media students will broadcast, produce Delaware Blue Coats​ games

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Inside the control room at Bozorth Hall at Rowan University, students are busy producing their first sports show of the season.

Lee Kotzen is a senior.

Lee Kotzen working with classmates to produce their first sports show of the season.

"Sports kinda rules the world right? It rules the country. Football owns a day of the week. And I think that's special. I think it's exciting and I can't think of a more thrilling career path," Kotzen said.

So when the opportunity to work NBA G league games, while earning credit, came knocking -- he didn't hesitate to say yes.

"I was in from the first 'hello' of the email because I thought it's just such a unique opportunity that no other school really has," he said.

Kotzen is a part of the university's sports communication and media program – which is working with the Delaware Blue Coats to produce and broadcast games.

This year, 15 games will air live on CBS Philadelphia's sister station, Philly 57.

A group of 32 Rowan University students will be working these broadcasts in a variety of roles.

Neil Hartman, Senior Director of the Center for Sports Communication & Social Impact at Rowan.

"This opportunity enhances their experience working in the field. But then years later when they put it on their resume and someone goes, 'you've worked three years for a professional team?' It helps their job potential," said Neil Hartman, who's the senior director of the Center for Sports Communication & Social Impact at Rowan.

This season will mark sophomore Kerri Letizia's first time working as an intern through the partnership.

"Like I don't watch these games with the intention of taking notes, but that's just what I end up doing," she said.

She's learning the ropes from upperclassmen like Kotzen.

"I'm really excited to get this opportunity. I feel pretty confident because I know I'm working with really incredible and talented people," Letizia said.

Chase Fieldhouse may be empty today, but these students are counting down the days 'till tipoff.

You can catch the Blue Coats games starting in November through March.

