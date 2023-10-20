When will surveillance cameras be installed inside PHL's parking garages?

How to make the Philadelphia airport safer for everyone after deadly officer shooting

How to make the Philadelphia airport safer for everyone after deadly officer shooting

How to make the Philadelphia airport safer for everyone after deadly officer shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one week since the fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez at Philadelphia International Airport.

The crime wasn't caught on camera, and since that shooting, CBS News Philadelphia discovered there are no cameras inside the parking garages.

RELATED: Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez funeral arrangements announced

Now, a photo of Officer Mendez sits on the wall of remembrance inside the Philadelphia District Attorney's office as prosecutors are calling for a "prioritized urgency" to get surveillance cameras installed inside parking garages at PHL.

Of the hundreds and hundreds of cars parked tightly inside the PHL parking garages, there are no eyes in the sky keeping watch. The airport confirmed there's not a single camera after CBS Philadelphia investigated.

RELATED: Concerns emerge due to lack of security cameras at PHL after fatal officer shooting

The fatal shooting of Officer Mendez and the ongoing chronic issue of car thefts have left serious security concerns.

The results of our investigation brought a strong reaction from District Attorney Larry Krasner:

"Among the significant -- and avoidable challenges -- we encountered in this investigation was a lack of surveillance or other video that captured this violent incident in an international airport parking garage." "Installation of surveillance video technology in parking spaces at the airport is a safety and prevention measure that ought to be prioritized with urgency. residents, visitors, and law enforcement officers who work in or pass through the airport deserve nothing less," the city's DA wrote in a statement.

So what did Mayor Jim Kenney's office think about our findings?

"The city and partners are reviewing the incidents of last week and will work together to identify and pursue opportunities to further strengthen security in the areas around PHL," a city spokesperson said in a statement from the mayor's office.

PHL said on Wednesday there are plans to obtain and install surveillance cameras once the testing of technology is complete.

The DA's office has arrested three people in connection to the murder of Officer Mendez -- but at this time -- confirms there is no video to strengthen their case.

RELATED: Philadelphia airport shooting: 2 more arrests made in killing of police officer Richard Mendez

CBS Philadelphia showed up at an unrelated news conference and asked prosecutors about the lack of cameras and its affect on all cases.

"We strongly encourage those people who have responsibility for the airport to look at the situation and do what they can to try and avoid the situation where cars are being stolen and we have no videos," Bob Listenbee, the first assistant district attorney, said.